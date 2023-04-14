Here’s why downpour in Florida just wouldn’t stop

A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flood conditions continued through many areas. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday causing widespread flooding.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale’s 25 inches of rain is a case of a strong thunderstorm not knowing when to say when.

Normally storms fizzle out after 20 minutes or they move on. But Wednesday’s supercell didn’t.

It poured for six to eight hours and was continuously fed by the nearby Gulf Stream. Other conditions also lined up.

One more factor that put this week’s storm into the top three to hit major U.S. cities in a 24-hour period: the atmosphere in our warming planet can hold more moisture that comes down as rain.

