Here’s who’s on the ballot in the June runoff

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Sample ballots for the primary runoff election on Tuesday, June 21 are available now on the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website.

According to a press release, Secretary of State John Merrill certified the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties to the county probate judges last Friday, June 3.

Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier vie for the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor, while Republicans Katie Britt and Mo Brooks go head-to-head for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, Jim Zeigler and Wes Allen for secretary of state and Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cooke for state auditor, to name a few.

Before you head to your local polls, here are a few reminders on voting courtesy of the Secretary of State’s website:

Tuesday, June 14 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail.

Thursday, June 16 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person.

Monday, June 20 is the last day to deliver an absentee ballot by hand.

Absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by noon on Tuesday, June 21.

Those who voted in the primary election on Tuesday, May 24 may only vote for the same party in the runoff. For instance, if you voted Republican in the primary, you may only vote Republican in the runoff.

Below are the ballots for each county in WVUA 23’s coverage area:

Click here for more information from the Secretary of State on the primary runoff election and voting in Alabama.