Here’s what’s in, what’s out of the debt limit bill to avert US default

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out.

The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill.

Both sides can point to some victories in the package.

It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects.

But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn’t cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.

