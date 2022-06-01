Here’s what’s happening around Tuscaloosa this weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

This Friday night boasts a vast crop of arts and entertainment events for the whole family across downtown Tuscaloosa and Northport.

The first concert of the City of Tuscaloosa’s annual Live at the Plaza summer series of free, family-friendly entertainment is this Friday, June 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Locals Acoustic will perform their signature covers of The Eagles, Hall & Oates, the Allman Brothers and others for the first half of the evening, followed by Adam Hood and his original Americana stylings.

Free parking is available in the Intermodal Facility to the left of the Plaza on 23rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Street.

Ahead of the weekend, Art Night is back Thursday at the Kentuck Art Center in downtown Northport for an evening of exhibits openings, live music, extended shop hours and pop-ups from local vendors.

The monthly event is free and family-friendly. This evening’s roster will feature “Things I See in The Rust and Debris” by Jim Shores, live music by Christopher Skinner, dinner by Bean Me Up Scottie Organic Eatery and more.

First Friday in Tuscaloosa resumes its monthly crawl of art galleries from University Boulevard to 8th Street the evening of June 3. Stops along the sidewalk tour include The Paul R. Jones Museum, Fool’s Gold Gallery, Lorrie Lane Studio and many more.

For these and many more events this weekend, throughout the month and the rest of the summer, head to www.visittuscaloosa.com.