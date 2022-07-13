Here’s what Tuscaloosa’s City Council passed Tuesday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Amendments to the city code and zoning regulations, purchases for infrastructure improvements and dates for public hearings all passed the Tuscaloosa City Council at their meeting Tuesday.

These measures mean new laws and new opportunities for Tuscaloosans.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department are now authorized to issue citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. People can pay these tickets instead of spending time in jail.

On the other hand, those who try to evade the police in high speed pursuits could face up to a $5,000 fine and a one year jail sentence.

These two actions are now possible because the council approved an amendment to the Code of Tuscaloosa Section 1-8, aligning it with Alabama Code 11-45-9’s updated penalties for violating municipal ordinances.

The council also approved the purchase of a hangar for the Tuscaloosa Police Department Aviation Unit at the Tuscaloosa National Airport for $750,000, and job specifications for auxiliary school resource officers.

An invoice for Alabama Power Company and AT&T to convert overhead power and phone lines to underground utilities received the council’s OK as part of the ongoing Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard/Jack Warner Parkway project.

Tuesday, July 26 will witness two public hearings for a proposed gastropub restaurant on The Strip and a proposed 14-plot housing development near Jerusalem Heights.

The council also authorized a contract to investigate improvements at the intersection of University Boulevard and Brookhills Road, and the purchase of four buses between the City of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa County Parking and Transit Authority and

Other amendments include new regulations for “student-oriented developments” (i.e. rental housing) in the city’s zoning laws, and amending the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and Elevate Tuscaloosa Fund.

To learn more about Tuesday’s meeting, click here.