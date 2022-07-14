Here’s what Tuscaloosa students need for school this year

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Anticipated by parents and dreaded by school-age children, Tax Free Weekend begins tomorrow across Alabama.

From after midnight on Friday, July 15 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, the state’s 4% sales tax will be suspended for clothes, school supplies and certain computers that children need to do well in the upcoming school year.

Tuscaloosa city and county will suspend their sales taxes in addition to the state’s, along with Bibb, Hale, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Walker counties.

We estimated how much school supplies could cost parents shopping this weekend (using supply lists from Tuscaloosa):

Elementary – $67.47

Middle – $76.17

High – $43.35

School supply lists often include resources to help the entire classroom, like cleaning supplies and paper.

A 2021 study by AdoptAClassroom.org found that teachers spent $750 out of their own pockets to provide for their classes during the 2020 – 2021 school year.

Organizations like AdoptAClassroom.org and DonorsChoose.org allow everyday people to contribute money to fundraising efforts for classrooms across the state and around the country.

These organizations even have several ongoing projects in the Tuscaloosa area.

Below are links to the school supplies lists we could find for school systems in our coverage area:

