Here’s how Greene County voted in the Primary Election

WVUA 23 Digital,
Greene County Elex Results

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Jonathan “Joe” Benison has won the Democratic Primary for Greene County Sheriff. He will be uncontested in the general election. 

As the current Greene County Sheriff, Benison has been in office since 2010. Before that, he was a state trooper for 24 years. His campaign is currently under state investigation for campaign donations that indicate a potentially improper relationship between a political action committee, a Greene County bingo charity and a Greene County casino, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. More information can be found here.

Garria Spencer beat out Shelia R. Daniels in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 1. 

Allen Turner Jr. won the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 4. 

Roshanda Summerville will face off against Marvin Childs in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 5. 

Currently, Carol P. Zippert has 40.83% of the votes in the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District 1. Meanwhile Fentress “Duke” Means and Robert Davis Jr. are tied with 150 votes each. The final total of votes will be certified May 31. 

Brandon R. Merriweather and Tameka King will face off in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District No. 2.

Greene County Board of Education

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District 1

  • Carol P. Zippert  D 40.8%
    207
  • Robert Davis Jr.  D 29.6%
    150
  • Fentress "Duke" Means  D 29.6%
    150
507
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

  • Brandon R. Merriweather  D 41.6%
    177
  • Tameka King  D 32.9%
    140
  • Kashaya Cockrell  D 25.4%
    108
425
Last updated:

Greene County Commission

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 1

  • Garria Spencer WinnerD 67.4%
    339
  • Shelia R. Daniels  D 32.6%
    164
503
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 4

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 4

  • Allen Turner Jr.  D 53.9%
    338
  • Christopher Armstead  D 31.3%
    196
  • Malcom Merriweather  D 14.8%
    93
627
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 5

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Commission, District No. 5

  • Roshanda Summerville  D 40.9%
    199
  • Marvin Childs  D 39.1%
    190
  • Sharlene French  D 14.2%
    69
  • Anikia Coleman Jones  D 5.8%
    28
486
Last updated:

Greene County Sheriff

Democratic Primary – Greene County Sheriff

The Republican candidates running for Greene County Sheriff

  • Jonathan "Joe" Benison WinnerD 57.5%
    1,511
  • Jimmie Benison  D 29.8%
    783
  • Hank McWhorter  D 6.7%
    175
  • Bev Spencer  D 6.1%
    160
2,629
Last updated:

Greene County Democratic Executive Committee

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2

  • Mattie Strode  D 39.0%
    259
  • Linda Spencer  D 27.4%
    182
  • Sara Duncan  D 23.0%
    153
  • Amy Billups Wiggins  D 10.5%
    70
664
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3

  • Elzora Fluker  D 25.8%
    300
  • Tracy Hunter  D 24.6%
    286
  • Mary Morrow Dunn  D 20.8%
    241
  • Hattie Edwards  D 14.8%
    172
  • Erika L. Long  D 14.0%
    162
1,161
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5

  • Daisy Ann Hutton  D 31.4%
    232
  • Barbara Ann Collins  D 29.3%
    217
  • Barbara Amerson Hunter  D 26.5%
    196
  • Sameria Jordan  D 12.8%
    95
740
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1

  • Joe Chambers  D 46.7%
    339
  • Vernon Strode  D 31.3%
    227
  • Tony Betha  D 15.3%
    111
  • Gary Pearce  D 6.7%
    49
726
Last updated:

Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3

The Democratic candidates running for Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3

  • LaJeffery "Chris" Carpenter  D 31.0%
    364
  • Joe Lee Powell  D 20.5%
    241
  • Antonio Pearson  D 16.6%
    195
  • Lester Cotton  D 12.9%
    152
  • Frank Smith  D 11.8%
    138
  • Spiver Gordon  D 7.2%
    84
1,174
Last updated:

Categories: Elections, Local News

Related