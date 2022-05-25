Here’s how Greene County voted in the Primary Election
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr
Jonathan “Joe” Benison has won the Democratic Primary for Greene County Sheriff. He will be uncontested in the general election.
As the current Greene County Sheriff, Benison has been in office since 2010. Before that, he was a state trooper for 24 years. His campaign is currently under state investigation for campaign donations that indicate a potentially improper relationship between a political action committee, a Greene County bingo charity and a Greene County casino, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. More information can be found here.
Garria Spencer beat out Shelia R. Daniels in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 1.
Allen Turner Jr. won the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 4.
Roshanda Summerville will face off against Marvin Childs in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 5.
Currently, Carol P. Zippert has 40.83% of the votes in the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District 1. Meanwhile Fentress “Duke” Means and Robert Davis Jr. are tied with 150 votes each. The final total of votes will be certified May 31.
Brandon R. Merriweather and Tameka King will face off in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District No. 2.
Greene County Board of Education
Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1
Carol P. Zippert D
40.8%
207
Robert Davis Jr. D
29.6%
150
Fentress "Duke" Means D
29.6%
150
Democratic Primary – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2
Brandon R. Merriweather D
41.6%
177
Tameka King D
32.9%
140
Kashaya Cockrell D
25.4%
108
Greene County Commission
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 1
Garria Spencer WinnerD
67.4%
339
Shelia R. Daniels D
32.6%
164
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 4
Allen Turner Jr. D
53.9%
338
Christopher Armstead D
31.3%
196
Malcom Merriweather D
14.8%
93
Democratic Primary – Greene County Commission, District No. 5
Roshanda Summerville D
40.9%
199
Marvin Childs D
39.1%
190
Sharlene French D
14.2%
69
Anikia Coleman Jones D
5.8%
28
Greene County Sheriff
Democratic Primary – Greene County Sheriff
Jonathan "Joe" Benison WinnerD
57.5%
1,511
Jimmie Benison D
29.8%
783
Hank McWhorter D
6.7%
175
Bev Spencer D
6.1%
160
Greene County Democratic Executive Committee
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 2
Mattie Strode D
39.0%
259
Linda Spencer D
27.4%
182
Sara Duncan D
23.0%
153
Amy Billups Wiggins D
10.5%
70
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 3
Elzora Fluker D
25.8%
300
Tracy Hunter D
24.6%
286
Mary Morrow Dunn D
20.8%
241
Hattie Edwards D
14.8%
172
Erika L. Long D
14.0%
162
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District No. 5
Daisy Ann Hutton D
31.4%
232
Barbara Ann Collins D
29.3%
217
Barbara Amerson Hunter D
26.5%
196
Sameria Jordan D
12.8%
95
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 1
Joe Chambers D
46.7%
339
Vernon Strode D
31.3%
227
Tony Betha D
15.3%
111
Gary Pearce D
6.7%
49
Democratic Primary – Greene County Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District No. 3
LaJeffery "Chris" Carpenter D
31.0%
364
Joe Lee Powell D
20.5%
241
Antonio Pearson D
16.6%
195
Lester Cotton D
12.9%
152
Frank Smith D
11.8%
138
Spiver Gordon D
7.2%
84