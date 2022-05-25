Here’s how Greene County voted in the Primary Election

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Jonathan “Joe” Benison has won the Democratic Primary for Greene County Sheriff. He will be uncontested in the general election.

As the current Greene County Sheriff, Benison has been in office since 2010. Before that, he was a state trooper for 24 years. His campaign is currently under state investigation for campaign donations that indicate a potentially improper relationship between a political action committee, a Greene County bingo charity and a Greene County casino, according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. More information can be found here.

Garria Spencer beat out Shelia R. Daniels in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 1.

Allen Turner Jr. won the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 4.

Roshanda Summerville will face off against Marvin Childs in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Commission District No. 5.

Currently, Carol P. Zippert has 40.83% of the votes in the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District 1. Meanwhile Fentress “Duke” Means and Robert Davis Jr. are tied with 150 votes each. The final total of votes will be certified May 31.

Brandon R. Merriweather and Tameka King will face off in a runoff election after the Democratic Primary for Greene County Board of Education District No. 2.

