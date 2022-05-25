Here are the Fayette County Primary results
Byron Yerby won the Republican Primary for Fayette County Sheriff. He will run uncontested in the general election.
Yerby is currently serving as Sheriff of Fayette County.
Jim Burkhalter and Steve Sawyer will face off in a runoff election June 21 for Superintendent of Fayette County Board of Education.
Burkhalter is currently serving as the Superintendent of the Fayette County Board of Education. Sawyer is currently the principal of Berry High School.
Tierre D. Agnew and Misty Kimbrell will face off in a runoff election for the Fayette County Board of Education District No. 2.
Tom Hubbert beat out Rhetta Hollingsworth Tucker in the Republican Primary for the Fayette County Commission District No. 3.
Fayette County Board of Education
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education Superintendent
The Republican candidates running for Superintendent, Fayette County Board of Education
-
Jim Burkhalter R
41.6%
2,074
-
Steve Sawyer R
28.0%
1,398
-
Jeremy Madden R
22.8%
1,140
-
Steve Herring R
7.6%
378
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 2
-
Tierre D. Agnew R
44.2%
359
-
Misty Kimbrell R
41.0%
333
-
Malissa McKay Bryan R
14.9%
121
Republican Primary – Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Board of Education, District No. 3
-
Tom Hubbert WinnerR
52.2%
459
-
Rhetta Hollingsworth Tucker R
47.8%
420
Fayette County Commission
Republican Primary – Fayette County Commission, District No. 3
The Republican candidates running for Member, Fayette County Commission, District No. 3
-
David Hubbert WinnerR
63.5%
543
-
Michael "Red" Youngblood R
36.5%
312
Fayette County Sheriff
Republican Primary – Fayette County Sheriff
The Republican candidates running for Fayette County Sheriff
-
Byron Yerby WinnerR
54.2%
2,762
-
Roger Morrison R
24.3%
1,239
-
Clark Sanford R
10.3%
525
-
Justin White R
7.4%
375
-
Gerald Dedeaux R
3.8%
193