Here are the Fayette County Primary results

Byron Yerby won the Republican Primary for Fayette County Sheriff. He will run uncontested in the general election.

Yerby is currently serving as Sheriff of Fayette County.

Jim Burkhalter and Steve Sawyer will face off in a runoff election June 21 for Superintendent of Fayette County Board of Education.

Burkhalter is currently serving as the Superintendent of the Fayette County Board of Education. Sawyer is currently the principal of Berry High School.

Tierre D. Agnew and Misty Kimbrell will face off in a runoff election for the Fayette County Board of Education District No. 2.

Tom Hubbert beat out Rhetta Hollingsworth Tucker in the Republican Primary for the Fayette County Commission District No. 3.

