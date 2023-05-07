Heavy traffic expected for graduation weekend

By WVUA 23 Reporter Gracie Johnson

Tuscaloosa is home to several institutions of high learning and at least three of them will have their graduations May 4-6. The University of Alabama, Stillman College and Shelton State Community College are all scheduled to host their Spring graduation ceremonies this weekend.

Traffic is to expected to be heavy surrounding these events this weekend.

Extra police officers will be on hand to direct traffic.

Area restaurant and hotel managers say they prepare for graduation as if it is a big football gameday.

Traffic is expected to clear up after Sunday when events wrap up.