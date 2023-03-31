Update: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder after Thursday Tuscaloosa shooting

One man is dead and another is facing murder charges after a shooting on Queen City Avenue in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were alerted to a potential shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked car several blocks away from the shooting report occupied by a man who’d been shot multiple times. The man, 37-year-old Rufus Tyrone Carter IV, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he died.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators took over the investigation, and while they were arriving at the scene of the crime 36-year-old Reginal Dawayne Peoples went to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said he’d shot someone and turned himself in.

After questioning Peoples, speaking with witnesses and processing evidence at the scene of the crime, Peoples was charged with murder and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond.

Original story is below:

Tuscaloosa police are at the corner of Queen Avenue and 17th Street in downtown Tuscaloosa. Several police cars were present shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Crime scene tape blocked off several entrances and exits to the neighborhood.

There’s no word tonight on any injuries.

WVUA23 will continue to work on this story and provides updates when available.