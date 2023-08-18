Heaven LaShae Ross: Family is never giving up hope they’ll find answers

The family of Heaven Lashae Ross and those who followed her disappearance are no closer to getting the answers they’ve been seeking since 2003.

Who kidnapped Shae? Why did they kill her? Why did they leave her where they did?

“I need to see justice for my daughter,” Shae’s mother Beth Thompson said.

It’s been 7,305 days since Thompson laid eyes on her then 11-year-old daughter.

That day, Shae walked out of her Northport home and headed for the school bus stop, the same as any other school day. But she never made it there.

Three years and three months later, Shae’s remains were found under an abandoned home on Crescent Ridge Road in Holt.

What happened still haunts Thompson.

“She was a little girl,” Thompson said. “She was my baby, minding her business, walking to school and someone took it upon themselves to tragically end my child’s life.”

Shae is still a major presence in her mother’s life; her photos and belongings are some of the first things you see when you walk into Thompson’s home.

Time hasn’t healed her wounds, Thompson said.

“There are people who don’t know her story.” Thompson said. “There are people who have never heard of her. That is disheartening in its own.”

That’s why she chooses to wear her daughter close to her heart, on the T-shirts she wears as often as she can. It’s a reminder that some day those questions will be answered.

“We never give up hope,” Thompson said. “Never give up praying, never give up hope. I just pray God still lets me be here when it happens.”

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, is the 20-year-anniversary of Shae’s disappearance.

Her family is holding a balloon release at Snow Hinton Park beginning at 7 p.m. in her honor and as one more way to keep her story alive.

If you have any information on this case, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

