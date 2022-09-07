Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.

The heat wave that started more than a week ago has been hotter and longer than any other, and it has put unprecedented strain on power supplies.

That prompted Newsom to plead with people to use less power to avoid rolling blackouts.

Meeting the state’s heightened energy demand also required activating generators fueled by natural gas, which is still a major part of the state’s power picture.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/7/2022 3:15:41 PM (GMT -5:00)