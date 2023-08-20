Heat Wave and Hurricane Hilary

Dangerous heat will build over the Central and Southeastern US this week while Hurricane Hilary will continue weakening as it moves ashore the Southwestern US on Sunday. This is quite rare and unprecedented to even mention, but Los Angeles is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning for increased storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours. This tropical cyclone is only taking this rare path due to a very dominant ride of high pressure parked over the very heartland of the US. This feature will play the leading role in our dangerous heat wave forecast to develop across west-central Alabama, especially mid-late week. The center of this ridge will come closest to the WVUA region on Wednesday, giving us the highest temperatures from Tuesday through Friday. We could very easily see several days with highs at or above 100 with heat index values in the 105-110 range.

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

