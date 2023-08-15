Heat-related illnesses can lead to disability or death

The Centers for Disease Control lists heat stroke as the most serious heat-related illness. Heat stroke happens when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, sweating stops, and the body is unable to cool itself down. Body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can even lead to death or a disability if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

Dr. William Barton, an emergency room physician at DCH Regional Medical Center, said doctors have treated several patients with heat-related illnesses within the last several weeks.

He gives the following advice for people who have to work outside for an extended period of time.

“Make sure you are staying hydrated,” said Barton. “Hydrate well ahead of time the day before. Do not just hydrate with water. Energy drinks have electrolytes. You’ll also want to take breaks throughout the day to take time to cool off.”