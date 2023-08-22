Heat danger this week, tips and reminders

The intense summer ridge continues to bake central Alabama this week, and the combination of a high air temperature and high dewpoint is creating a hazard to human health.

Projected heat index levels will range from 107 to 113 during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a rare excessive heat warning for Wednesday and that may be extended. The excessive heat warning means conditions are dangerous and precautions need to be taken to reduce the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat is one of the top weather killers in the U.S. Temperatures like this make it more difficult for the human body to cool off. Know the signs and symptoms of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Faint or dizzy feeling

excessive sweating

cool/pale/clammy skin

rapid heartbeat or weak pulse

muscle cramps. If you have these symptoms, get to a cool place quickly. Drink water and take a cool shower or use a cool compress if possible.

Signs of heat stroke:

Throbbing headache

no sweating

read, hot, dry skin

rapid/strong pulse

may lose consciousness. If you have these symptoms, call 911.

