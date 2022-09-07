Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case

henry ruggs

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A court hearing was postponed in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street.

A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday that the key police report about the fiery crash last November has not been completed.

Ruggs has been on house arrest with strict conditions including alcohol checks.

His preliminary hearing was reset for Oct. 12.

The judge will be asked to decide if the 23-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick will stand trial on charges that could get him two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/7/2022 1:58:03 PM (GMT -5:00)