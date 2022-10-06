Saban talks about Jalen Milroe, offensive line in final press conference before Texas A&M

WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban addressed the media Wednesday evening ahead of a much anticipated matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. A heartbreaking loss at Kyle Field last season, followed by some off season drama, has left Crimson Tide fans anxious to watch the rematch in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The matchup could look a little different as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is listed as questionable after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Arkansas. If Young can’t play, backup Jalen Milroe will get his first collegiate start. Milroe looked sharp against the Razorbacks and led five touchdown drives in two and a half quarters. A lot rests on the starting quarterback’s shoulders, one of which is gaining the trust of the guys around him. Saban said Milroe hasn’t had an issue garnering the support of his teammates.

“I think the players have responded really well to what he’s had to do,” Saban said. “I think what we try to get our guys to do is focus on doing your job and if everyone does their job, we’re gonna have the chance to be successful.”

Bringing intensity for the whole game is also something that gives the team a chance to be successful. That level of intensity takes a certain mindset and is something created during the week leading up to the game.

“You have to do it in practice,” Saban said. “If you can do it in practice even when you get tired, even when you don’t feel like grinding on, it gets easier to do it in the game because your creating a mindset… Enough is never enough. You wanna keep on working to try to improve and get yourself ready to learn from what you did today and do it again tomorrow, so that you can keep making progress.”

The offensive line has been a work in progress all season. Saban said that group has improved each week.

“I do think we’re making progress and I do think that this last game was probably the best that they’ve been all year,” Saban said.

Texas A&M at Alabama kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It can be watched on CBS.