Hear or see sirens? Pull to the right, please

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding drivers that there’s a right and a wrong way to respond when an emergency vehicle is approaching you from behind. Doing the wrong thing can result in first responders losing precious seconds when every one matters — or worse, causing a wreck.

So what do you do? It’s simple: Pull to the right.

“Recently, our Agency has noticed an increase in motorists failing to yield when encountering first responders operating vehicles in emergency situations,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “These experiences only reiterate the seriousness for all motorists to stay alert and maintain a high level of situational awareness, allowing first responders and citizens, as well as visitors, to travel the state’s roadways safely.”

Section 32-5A-115 of the Code of Alabama states the following: “Upon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency vehicle equipped with at least one lighted lamp and audible signal as is required by law, the driver of every other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to, the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway clear of any intersection and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has

passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer.”

In layman’s terms: If you see a first responder’s vehicle with sirens blazing and lights flashing, pull to the right-hand side of the road and stop until it’s past you.

Don’t swerve left into a median or turn lane. Don’t slam on your brakes in the middle of the road.

Instead, check your surroundings and as soon as it’s safe, turn your wheel to the right, pull over and stop. It’s that easy.

