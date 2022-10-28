Health officials: Survive cold and flu season by staying alert

TUSCALOOSA- With flu and cold season in full swing, urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have seen a major influx of sick patients, especially children. Local health officials advise residents on when to seek medical attention and where.

The community is impacted with symptoms of sickness, flu, COVID-19 and most recently RSV.

Olivia Wright, a pediatric nurse practitioner from First Care, explained you should always be alert for lack of normal appetite and fatigue, mainly in toddlers.

“Certain things to consider when children have concerns of illness, if parents pick up that their child is sick with things like nasal drainage, fever, typically fever greater than 100.4 would be considered a true fever,” said Wright.

Doctors say flu symptoms typically consist of runny nose, fever, cough, congestion, sore throat, headaches, body aches, and just generally not feeling well.

“I would certainly encourage parents to identify sick symptoms, particularly of fever. If in fact there is an a fever identification, I would encourage parents to safely treat that with a over-the-counter medication to reduce the fever. Particularly Tylenol, ibuprofen if that is also age indicated, following the directions listed on the label,” said Wright.

Health officials advise parents to make sure their children are properly hydrated and rested, with careful monitoring.

“But if in that time frame of greater than 24 hours the symptoms are persisting and we aren’t seeing improvement, then that’s a reason to say you know come in for an appearance to kind of clearly indicate that we are sick,” said Wright.

