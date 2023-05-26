Health Matters: Work-life balance

Your job can have a big impact on your overall mental health. That’s why ensuring you have an appropriate work-life balance is imperative, says University Medical Center psychologist Dr. John Burkhardt.

If you’re on vacation, you shouldn’t be working. Or thinking about work.

“If somebody’s on vacation, that means they’re on vacation,” Burkhardt said. “I talk to people who are doing that and ask them, ‘what are you doing up at 3?’ ‘Oh, I have all this work I’m doing.’ But they should be sleeping.”

Taking a break to recharge yourself, even if it’s for a few hours at home before bed, means you’ll have more energy to tackle problems and get things done the next day, Burkhardt said. Hopefully, with less stress.

Watch the full interview below:

