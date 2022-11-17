Health Matters: University Medical Center expands Northport facility

University Medical Center is expanding services in Northport with a bigger and better clinic.

The new clinic expands the facility from about 6,000 square feet to more than 15,000 and increases exam rooms from 11 to 28.

A full lab and X-ray capabilities are also included so patients can get tested in Northport.

For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.