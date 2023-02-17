Health Matters: Tracking your health

University Medical Center has partnered with Ceras Health, a health care company focused on ensuring patients can better track their health with devices including scales, blood pressure cuffs and more.

“We have been working on this partnership for the last year,” said University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Dean Dr. Richard Friend. “The company is on the cutting edge with bluetooth technology and health care devices. As we’ve worked our way through the partnership, we’ve solidified the four areas that we are working with them on.”

These areas all feature remote devices in conjunction with a care manager, Friend said, so the devices can monitor trends and a care manager is available to answer anything as needed.

The devices include:

A scale for patients with heart failure, obesity or other weight-related illnesses

An ambulatory blood pressure cuff with monitoring so patients who don’t have internet can still track their blood pressure and transmit information to their doctor

A proprietary smartwatch that tracks information including blood pressure, heart rate, steps, calories, heart rate variability and some sleep parameters.

Watch the full interview below.

