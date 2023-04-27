Health Matters: Supplements

There are countless numbers of health supplements on the market, ranging from basic vitamin C or magnesium tablets to expensive products boasting they can help with your weight, your mood or your sleeping habits.

But taking health supplements without your doctor’s knowledge can cause some potentially harmful issues down the line, even if it’s something as widely used as St. John’s wort or melatonin.

University Medical Center Dietician Cherie Simpson said supplements can be plenty beneficial, but precautions are necessary.

“You definitely need to have a conversation for certain supplements with your provider, whether it’s a doctor, dietiation or nurse practitioner, and tell them what you are taking, preferably before you start taking it,” Simpson said. “There are certain vitamins that some of us need to supplement. There’s blood tests and other things we can look for to indicate that that would be needed.”

Watch the full interview below:

