Health Matters: Social work examiners

Social work examiners in Alabama will soon have more power after Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law this year expanding what they can do.

That’s great for Alabamians as a whole, but it’s especially useful for rural residents, said Dr. Robert McKinney, director of University Medical Center’s Office of Case Management.

“This bill was put forward recently to give social workers in the state of Alabama the authority to make clinical mental health diagnoses,” McKinney said. “In every other jurisdiction in the United States, licensed social workers at the licensed independent clinical social worker level have had this authority for a number of years.”

Once the bill goes into effect this fall, clinical social workers will be able to provide care within their scope of practice, meaning they can diagnose mental health disorders and help find patients the care they need.