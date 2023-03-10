Health Matters: Social services at University Medical Center

University Medical Center offers a wide variety of services and specialists at its locations throughout West Alabama, including social workers who can assist patients in unique ways.

If you’re struggling, help is available, said UMC’s Dr. Robert McKinney. Big factors that often require outside assistance include economic situations, education levels or education access, health insurance access, health care access and home environment.

“We can help (people) in a number of ways, depending on what their situation is,” McKinney said. “It might be something concrete, like they’ve got a doctor’s appointment and no way to get there.”

Watch the full interview below:

