Health Matters: Rural health care

Getting proper health care is important, but it’s often a challenge in rural areas.

University Medical Center has been working to change that, with locations all around West Alabama, said University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Department of Community Medicine and Population Health faculty member Dr. Pamela Payne Foster.

“Our college actually was founded because we were trying to put more doctors into rural Alabama,” Payne Foster said. “It was actually a legislative act by (Gov. George) Wallace at the time, so that’s always our primary function. And that’s one of the other issues in rural Alabama, we still don’t have enough providers in rural areas.”

For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.