Health Matters: RSV

Cold and flu season are just about here, and this year you can add another potential illness to your winter worries.

RSV, otherwise known as respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that most often causes mild, cold-like symptoms that last a week or two, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe symptoms and wind up in the hospital, said University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Weida.

“It’s a virus that usually comes out in the fall to the winter and affects a lot of young kids,” Weida said. “The problem with it is it really is a respiratory illness and a lot of children then develop trouble breathing, lots of secretions, lots of mucus. We used to, a lot of times, we would call it ‘croup.’ That can end up with the children being placed in the hospital because it’s so severe.”

RSV vaccines are available for older adults to prevent severe RSV, and preventative options are also available for infants and young children.

Watch the full interview below:

