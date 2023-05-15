Health Matters: Post-COVID care

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everything, including the way doctors meet with their patients.

At University Medical Center, it spurred the use of telemedicine and online services, said University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Vice Chair Dr. Marisa Giggie.

“We have gone more toward telemedicine across the board, and we have also seen an increase in referrals for all our services,” Giggie said. “I have said if there was a crack, it has become a fissure after COVID.”

There’s always demand for medical services, Giggie said, but the amount of calls and referrals UMC has gotten since the pandemic have increased exponentially, especially for depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorder.

University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.