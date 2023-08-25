Health Matters: New Alzheimer’s drug

Families living with a loved one facing Alzheimer’s have a little bit of hope this year, as there’s now an approved drug in the U.S. that can help slow down the progressive disease.

University Medical Center’s Dr. Anne Halli-Tierney said the new medication, called Leqembi, has a lot of potential.

“It’s one of the first medications that’s been approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s in probably over 20 or 25 years, so it’s exciting,” Halli-Tierney said. “It works by targeting certain proteins in the brain, trying to salvage or clear them up so the progression of the disease is slowed down somewhat.”

You can watch the full interview below:

