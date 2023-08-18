Health Matters: Mindful coping power

Life is stressful, but there are plenty of ways out there to reduce that stress.

One of those ways, said University Medical Center clinical psychologist Dr. Caroline Boxmeyer, is what’s called mindful coping power.

“Mindful coping power is a novel adaptation of a program called ‘coping power’ that has been around for more than 20 years, developed by a team at the University of Alabama,” Boxmeyer said. “We train folks all over the country in the coping power intervention.”

What makes them different?

Boxmeyer said mindful coping power includes several mind-body practices like meditation and yoga, while the coping power program brings knowledge and skills to help children and their parents understand how they’re feeling and what they need. From there, parents and children can act with wisdom based on that information.

Watch the full interview below:

