Health Matters: Migranes

We’ve all experienced a headache, but a true migraine is something that may require a doctor’s help in diagnosing and treating.

“Migraines go from mild to severe,” said University Medical Center’s Dr. Jared Ellis. “And there’s some degree of disability. The inability to participate in social, occupational or school activities is part of the definition.”

Often, migraine sufferers want to lie down or sit in a quiet room. Having them greatly limits your ability to participate in daily activities.

Migraines often have triggers, meaning they’re caused by some part of your environment and don’t happen out of the blue.

“Common foods include chocolate, nuts, caffeine, salty snacks and many others,” Ellis said. “Even some healthy things like citrus fruits or bananas can be triggers for certain people.”

