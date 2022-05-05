Health Matters: Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and many of us know someone or are someone living with depression or anxiety.

But help is available, said University Medical Center Clinical Psychologist Dr. John Burkhardt.

“While there are some individuals with very severe mental illness, there are also individuals with depression, anxiety, panic disorders, ADHD and the like that look nothing like what we see on TV,” Burkhardt said. “And we’re starting to learn that just because you have (mental illness) doesn’t mean you can’t do things in life.”

View the full interview below, and for all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette and Carrolton.