Health Matters: HPV

If you’re sexually active, you’ve probably got HPV. That fact sounds a whole lot worse than it actually is, because there are 200-plus strains of human papillomavirus and most of them have no symptoms and no associated diseases.

OBGYN Dr. Mallory Scogin said while most HPV strains cause no issues, a few are cancer-causing.

“(HPV is) a very common virus that over 90% of sexually active adults are going to encounter at some point in their lives,” Scogin said. “There is an effective vaccine out there against human papillomavirus that protects against nine different strains of HPV.”

The vaccine, Gardasil, is administered in a two-dose series for children younger than 15. A three-dose series is available for ages 15 to 26. Anyone between 26 and 45 can also get the vaccine, but they may not have as much a benefit because it’s likely they’ve been exposed to HPV already.

Low-risk HPV strains cause no symptoms or mild symptoms like genital warts.

High-risk strains can lead to cancer.

