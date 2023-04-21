Health Matters: HIV, AIDS

Research and knowledge about HIV and AIDS have expanded exponentially since the virus was first discovered in the 1980s.

Nowadays, being diagnosed with HIV is not a death sentence, but it does mean major lifestyle adjustments. Avoiding the virus is a lot easier, too, as there are medications available for HIV prevention.

“The take home message is that, it does mainly affect men in this country and really disproportionately affects Black men,” said Dr. Pamela Payne-Foster, who teaches at the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences. “It does affect men but also women, so women and girls are also at risk, and disproportionately Black women more than other groups.”

In Alabama, Black women are 11 times more likely than white women and three times as likely as Latinas to be diagnosed with HIV.

University Medical Center offers testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Watch the full interview below:

For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.