Health Matters: Heat and humidity

We’re in the thick of summer in Alabama, so heat and humidity are the opposite of strangers. But knowing its hot and ensuring you stay healthy in the heat are separate matters entirely, said Dr. Anne-Laura Cook with the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences.

“One of our body’s best ways of getting rid of excess heat is through evaporation of sweat,” Cook said. “When the air itself is very moist, like 70% humidity, it can be hard for your body to release that excess heat through sweat.”

That’s why it’s imperative that you take hydration seriously in the summer, even if you’re mostly staying indoors.

You can watch the full interview below:

For all your primary health care needs, visit For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.