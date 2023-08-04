Health Matters: Gun violence

Most people assume public health is focused on illnesses and their prevention, but there’s a lot more areas of focus, research and communication.

One leading issue causing more injuries and death you may not consider under the public health umbrella? Gun violence.

University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Department of Community Medicine and Population Health Faculty Member Dr. Pamela Payne Foster said most people don’t think of gun violence as a health issue, but it’s a public health crisis the same as obesity or COVID-19.

“When we have other epidemics, we pay attention,” Payne Foster said. “When we think about gun violence, we think of our criminal justice system and judges and prisons, but we want to reframe it as a public health issue because it’s really preventable. There are preventable aspects to it, especially if we think about framing it in public health.”

Watch the full interview below:

