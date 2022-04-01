Health Matters: Gestational Diabetes

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Doctors always keep tabs on their patients’ pregnancies and one condition they monitor in particular is blood sugar levels.

According to University Medical Center’s Dr. John McDonald, gestational diabetes is the onset of sugar resistance in the mother. Typically around 24 to 28 weeks, there is a hormone that the placenta gives off in the womb.

The hormone increases the mother’s resistance to insulin and is given off by the placenta.

