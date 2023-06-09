Health Matters: Geriatric health care

Caring for older adults as they age is tough, but adult children caregivers should know help is available.

University Medical Center psychologist Dr. Martha Crowther said many adult caregivers think they can do it all themselves and quickly get overwhelmed.

“We need to make sure we are providing information to the general public and putting it in settings where older folks and their loved ones would be so people learn more about what resources are available,” Crowther said. “Often, families are under-resourced and cannot provide the care or don’t know of resources available to help them.”

Care for older adults can be costly, and many adults wind up losing their jobs because they have to provide care.

“The other issue that comes up with caregivers is their own health,” Crowther said. “They start taking care of a loved one often their health declines, so it is really important as a caregiver you learn how to manage your own health as well as the care for your health recipient.”

Watch the full interview below:

For all your primary health care needs, visit For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.