Health Matters: Flu vaccine

It’s time for your annual flu vaccine. Getting the yearly shot means your odds of getting the flu are much lower, but not zero.

University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Weida said there are side effects of the vaccine, but they’re mild compared to the flu itself.

“Side effects of the vaccine are achiness, maybe some headache, a little soreness where the injection is,” Weida said. “You’re putting a medicine into the arm, so you’re going to get a little soreness there.”

One thing you won’t get from the vaccine, Weida said, is the flu itself.

“A lot of people say, ‘oh, I got the flu when I got the flu shot.’ That doesn’t happen,” he said. “There are a lot of viruses around that can make you feel bad over the winter, but the flu shot does not give you the flu because it’s a dead virus. It cannot infect you.”

Watch the full interview below:

