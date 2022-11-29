Health Matters: Early signs of Alzheimer’s disease

More than 6 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease. Here are some of the earliest symptoms, said Dr. John Burkhardt with University Medical Center.

“You’re gonna have a normal amount of ‘cognitive slippage,’ which is basically saying I’m not as sharp as I used to be,” he said. “It happens as we age, but then they’ll get to a point to where maybe more things will start to happen. The clinical term is mild cognitive impairment.

Some things you’ll start to see, Burkardt said, are difficulty finding names of familiar objects or words and visual spatial defects like getting lost in familiar places.

Memory changes are another potential symptom, he said.

