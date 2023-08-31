Health Matters: COVID-19 news

A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has plenty of people worried, especially anyone working in crowded spaces or with children returning to school.

University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Weida said positive cases are creeping up.

“We’re seeing an increase, and there’s a new variant out that’s probably the reason for that increase,” Weida said. “It’s the Eris variant that’s out there. It is a variant of Omicron so it’s not radically different from that, but it does present a little more infectivity than previous variants.”

You can watch the full interview below:

