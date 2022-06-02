Health Matters: Children’s mental health

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Everyone experiences feelings of stress and depression some times, and it can be confusing enough for adults. Imagine a child trying to cope with confusing and scary symptoms.

Dr. Marisa Giggie, a psychiatrist with University Medical Center, discussed some warning signs parents and adults should look for in children.

She said she sees anxiety and depression in children much more often than when she started her career.

“It’s always been there, but it’s definitely become more of an issue, especially since COVID, and children have been isolated at home and they’ve been away from school,” Giggie explained.

These can manifest in the form of behavioral problems, such as acting out and disrespecting people, and in self-isolation.

The changes the COVID-19 pandemic caused has even affected children’s sleep habits.

“They are up late at night playing video games or on web sites they shouldn’t be on and then they’re tired at school and it causes behavioral problems,” she said.

For all your primary health care needs visit the University Medical Center with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette and Carrollton.