Health Matters: Childhood obesity

As children grow up, their bones, muscles and bodies are doing the same thing. That means their body mass index and weight undergoes rapid changes, making it harder to determine if children are overweight or obese.

Instead, doctors look at percentiles, said University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Pediatrics Assistant Professor Dr. Shawn Cecil.

“Overweight is any child in the 85th percentile, and that is adjusted to their age in years down to the date,” Cecil said. Whether they’re male or female matters, too.

In children, obesity is any child weighing more than the 95th percentile.

