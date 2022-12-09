Health Matters: Celebrating 50 years of University Medical Center

The University of Alabama’s College of Community Health Sciences is celebrating its 50th year.

CCHS Dean Dr. Richard Friend said the college’s University Medical Center is the largest multi-specialty medical practice in West Alabama.

“We have had a very good and long, fruitful history over the past 50 years,” Friend said. “The college was initially founded by then-UA President (David) Matthews and William Willard, who was the dean of the medical school at the University of Kentucky.”

Willard was an instrumental leader all around the country in establishing the practice of family medicine, Richard said.

Watch the full interview below.

For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center, with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette, Carrollton and Livingston.