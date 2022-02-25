Health Matters: Breastfeeding

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

It’s no secret that breastfeeding boosts immunities and creates a lasting bond between the mother and baby.

The studies are very conclusive that breastfed babies are able to gain weight easier because they’re healthier and don’t get sick as often.

Breastfeeding is important because antibodies from the mother’s immunosuppressive system will go directly to the baby in order to live a healthy life.

For all your primary health care needs, visit University Medical Center with locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, Demopolis, Fayette and Carrollton.