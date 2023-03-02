Health Matters: Athletes and stress

The stress young athletes face extends far beyond the field or court.

There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on athletes’ shoulders: not only are they aiming for success in their sport, but nowadays they’re focused on money, too, said University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences Assistant Professor Dr. Ray Stewart.

“College athletes see their teammates having certain things and agreements, and they are pushing for those things as well,” Stewart said. “They’re putting a lot of pressure on themselves to achieve that so they can take care of their families and themselves.”

For some athletes, major opportunities come with major stressors, and that means they need professionals who can help them manage that stress and anxiety.

Watch the full interview below:

