Health Matters: Anxiety

Anxiety is a feeling we’ve all felt at some point, but if those feelings are getting overwhelming, it may be time to seek help.

University Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. James Reeves said anxiety works on a spectrum.

“Anxiety is a broad topic,” he said. “I kind of describe anxiety as a sense of uneasiness, maybe a fear or worries.”

It can manifest itself in all sorts of ways, from common fears to unique situations.

“The biggest things you hear about anxieties are common things you hear about all the time,” Reeves said. “People afraid to get into an elevator, afraid of a spider or snake or heights.”

But many fears focus on interacting with others, like a fear of public speaking or being around others in social situations, or being too afraid to leave your home.

“Anxiety is probably the most common mental health disorder,” Reeves said.

If anxiety is getting in the way of you living your life the way you’d like, help is available. Contact your regular doctor, who can help you find specialized services. You can also contact University Medical Center for assistance.

