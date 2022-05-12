Health Matters: Adult Mental Health

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to takes its toll on physical and mental health.

University of Alabama Wellness Clinic Director and College of Community Health Sciences Associate Professor James Reeves said his patients are still feeling the pandemic’s effects on daily life.

“Of all the different age groups, different patients I’ve seen, it’s the parents I’ve seen most impacted by this,” he said.

Reeves said the pressures of work and school have combined with worries of potential illness to create a stressful experience.

“The biggest thing I saw during COVID was just a lot of anxiety about the unknown,” Reeves said.

As many return to pre-pandemic work and school routines, many residents are “very happy to get back to normal.”

