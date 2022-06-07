Health Department: Mississippi medical marijuana months away

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Health Department officials say it could be the end of the year before medical marijuana is available in the state.

Businesses need time to receive licenses and to grow, test and prepare to sell the products.

The department opened the licensing application process last week for patients and medical practitioners; for facilities that will grow, process and test the products; and for businesses that will transport the products and dispose of waste.

The state Department of Revenue will start accepting applications July 1 for dispensaries.

The Health Department’s senior deputy says medical cannabis businesses will not be allowed to advertise.

