Health department: Get a flu shot before Halloween

Wanna avoid the flu this season? Get a flu shot, preferably before Halloween.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the latest data in the state shows flu-like illnesses are increasing.

Because it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies after the flu vaccine, ADPH is recommending everyone 6 months or older should get the vaccine before the end of October.

The vaccine is especially important for adults 65 and older, children younger than 5, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems and people with chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

Flu shots can be given in the same visit as a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Check out the latest data on flu through ADPH right here.